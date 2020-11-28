1,325 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 60,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,367,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $161.47 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,871 shares of company stock worth $18,609,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

