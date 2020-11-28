165,200 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Arbor Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 9,099 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $117,832.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,204.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.91. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

