192,072 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 192,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. 5,923,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,018,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

