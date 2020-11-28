25,000 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 133.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,426 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in The AES by 23.0% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,346,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The AES by 299.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,631,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,620,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,978,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The AES Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $22.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

