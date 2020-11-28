2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Position Lowered by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 2,978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. 584,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.92. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

