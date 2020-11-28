2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. 2U has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 2,978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

