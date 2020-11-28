35,000 Shares in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 26.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $262,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK opened at $77.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,849,454.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,989.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

