3,540 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Entergy by 27,001.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,608,000 after buying an additional 2,838,127 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Entergy by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 473,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,712 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 1,870.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 287,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 272,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.93.

ETR traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.51. 812,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.96. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

