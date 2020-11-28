3,584 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in General Mills by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,954. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

