3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 250.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.