4,030 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,630,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 147,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $128.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,107,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $263,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $642,056.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $124.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

