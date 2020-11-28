45,000 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWEN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

