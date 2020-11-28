$470.92 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report $470.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $478.50 million. Saia posted sales of $443.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Saia by 343.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after buying an additional 302,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,910,000 after purchasing an additional 172,453 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 90,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,632,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $173.30. 50,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Saia has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $176.07.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

