478,674 Shares in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 478,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 2.35% of Park Aerospace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 271,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 160,823 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 65,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.39 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $18.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $272.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

