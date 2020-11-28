494 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.19. 1,041,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.54. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

