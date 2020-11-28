542 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $74,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.93. 1,113,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.