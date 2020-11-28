6,000 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $15.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $160.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.34.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $423,186.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,909 shares of company stock valued at $55,929,971. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.68.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.