6,096 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

NYSE:PBH opened at $36.67 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

