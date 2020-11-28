6,137 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 985.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.63. 931,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,681. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,918 shares of company stock worth $8,863,674. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

