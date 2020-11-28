$738.74 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will post $738.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $737.88 million and the highest is $739.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCFE. Bank of America began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:MCFE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.88. 992,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,982. McAfee has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.