755 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 755 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 150.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 73.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.08.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.