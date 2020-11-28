780,000 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Acquired by Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 780,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Southwestern Energy makes up about 2.1% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd owned 0.13% of Southwestern Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 5,615,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,600,631. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWN. Northland Securities began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.96.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

