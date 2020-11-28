866 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BP PLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $3,699,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 83.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

ISRG stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $729.82. 265,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,724. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $729.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

