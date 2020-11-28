88 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,082,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $11.50 on Friday, hitting $715.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,374. The firm has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $646.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.70. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $718.85.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

