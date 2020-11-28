901 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $407,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,662.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 883,854 shares of company stock worth $156,691,117. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.52. 6,525,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,476,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.77 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

