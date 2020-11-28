91,563 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,000. Copart accounts for 3.5% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Copart by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $105,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after buying an additional 90,546 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Copart stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.21. 484,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

