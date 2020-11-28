AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.56

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and traded as low as $5.26. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 48,936 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AACAY shares. Citigroup cut shares of AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.18.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

