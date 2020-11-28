Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,600,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $107.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

