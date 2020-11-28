Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Accenture by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Accenture by 74.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 52.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,412 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $250.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.09. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $250.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.