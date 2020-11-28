Acerinox, S.A. (ANIOY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.17 on December 17th

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.37 on Friday. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Acerinox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

