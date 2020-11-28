ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $231.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ACNB has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites purchased 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,100.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $53,551. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

