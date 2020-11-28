Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,258 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.18% of Activision Blizzard worth $109,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,453. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,002 shares of company stock worth $21,248,416. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

