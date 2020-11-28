ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. 158,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,074. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $245,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 82.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after acquiring an additional 945,539 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $23,405,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $23,405,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $11,211,000. Institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

