Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $24.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research firms have commented on ADNT. Wolfe Research upgraded Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Adient from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of ADNT stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $31.98. 807,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.16. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,079,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter worth $3,079,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

