Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,012 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,893.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $477.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.68. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

