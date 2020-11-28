Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in RH by 1.1% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RH by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $13.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.92. 445,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,876. RH has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $462.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.62.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RH from $446.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.56.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

