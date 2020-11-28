Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 2,065 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.33. 298,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,499. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $153.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.64.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.84.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.