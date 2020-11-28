Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 6,665 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $4,719,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 35,350 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Shares of IGMS stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 60,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,235. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $89.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of -1.62.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $158,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 193,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,662 and have sold 4,646 shares valued at $302,423. 79.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.