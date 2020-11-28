Advisory Research Inc. Acquires New Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Callaway Golf as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

