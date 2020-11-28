Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Amgen by 12.3% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.50 on Friday, reaching $224.81. 1,698,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

