Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,088 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Securities cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

NYSE NMFC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.99. 236,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,424. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.22. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 47,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $467,256.50. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

