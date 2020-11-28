Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.23% of Solar Capital worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 41,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. Solar Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

