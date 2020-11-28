Advisory Research Inc. Grows Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,354,000 after buying an additional 157,650 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,860,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,608,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.67. 238,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,302. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

