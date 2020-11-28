Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 158.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

STZ stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,645. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

