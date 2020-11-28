Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 269.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of MO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 4,664,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,729,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

