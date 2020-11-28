Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $497,904,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,038,000 after purchasing an additional 478,733 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 1,051,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 501,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 283.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 688,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $108.05. 968,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.63.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $10,042,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,667.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 747,066 shares of company stock valued at $76,337,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

