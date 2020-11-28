Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $961,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,863 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. 5,435,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,229,993. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 110.91, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,558. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

