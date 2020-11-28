Advisory Research Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.28% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OCSL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 704,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 44,918 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $567,283.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,378,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $662,646.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,535,355 shares in the company, valued at $91,709,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OCSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.57. 220,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $785.15 million, a P/E ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.