Advisory Research Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,192,000 after buying an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,520,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $412,325,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.83. 3,878,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,984,376. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

