Advisory Research Inc. Invests $2.57 Million in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXNX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $112,840.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $617,809.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,664 shares of company stock worth $2,657,800. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.